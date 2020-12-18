Watch: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn gets COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Friday got his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that he hopes “every American over the age of 16 will get vaccinated as soon as they are able so that we may save lives and ultimately defeat the virus.”

Clyburn is 80 years old and in a high-risk group.

He serves as the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.





Many lawmakers received vaccinations today, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, as a government shutdown looms.

Members of the House and Senate have been working to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that would bring much-needed financial aid to many Americans before the holiday recess.