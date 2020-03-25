How to donate medical supplies to local hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, so too does the need for medical supplies. We are actively compiling a list of what hospitals need, and how to get it to them. We will continue updating this article as the situation evolves.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) like masks, gloves, and goggles are in short supply nationwide.

To help offset the deficit, local hospitals are asking for donations of the following critical supplies:

N95 masks

Surgical masks

Protective eyewear

Face guards and shields

Sterile gloves

Hand sanitizer

Industrial cleaning wipes

Thermometers (all kinds)

Toilet paper

Hydroxychloroquine

Azithromycin

Ethanol

200 proof USP-grade alcohol

MUSC drop off location and procedure:

4295 Arco Lane, Charleston SC, 29418

Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Notes: MUSC employees can drop off donations on the 8th floor of the Main Hospital extension. Certain types of supplies must be verified as sterile/authentic. Healthcare workers at MUSC are not currently using hand sewn masks, but they are still accepting donations. To donate money, visit the MUSC giving website, or call (843) 792-2678. To speak with someone about your donation, contact simonj@musc.edu



Trident Health drop off procedure:

Prior to making a donation, please contact renee.finley@HCAhealthcare.com Drop off time and place will be coordinated on a case by case basis

Notes: Items must be sealed and in original packaging. Trident is currently not accepting homemade masks.



Roper St. Francis Healthcare drop off procedure:

Items must be sealed and in their original packaging.

Donations can be delivered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9165 University Blvd., Suite 200 in North Charleston