JBC to serve as sole training hub for COVID-19 aeromedical evacuation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston (JBC) has been selected as “the sole Transport Isolation system (TIS) training hub for aeromedical evacuation Airmen in response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.”

TIS is an aircraft-based system designed to safely transport infectious patients, in suport of US Transportation Command and the Department of Defense. According to JBC, TIS was created by the Air Force following the Ebola outbreak in 2014.







Air Mobility Command chose JBC for a variety of reasons. According to Maj. Donna Eaton, “Charleston is our hub where we house the TIs and have the bio-environmental engineers’ expertise out of the 628th Medical Group….Also, the 437th Airlift Wing supports us in the use of their airframes and other ground support necessary to perform training.”

Maj. Eaton is one of 10 instructors who have trained around 100 aeromedical evacuation personnel so far.

The safe transport of potentially infectious patients is a group effort “involving subject matter experts from aeromedical evacuation, infectious disease personnel, the TIS support team, and the Critical Care Transport Team.”

Staff Sgt Raneil Buenviaje transferred from Travis Air Force Base in California to be a TIS instructor at JBC. He said that he is eager to contribute:

“This is where we shine; feel like this is going to be pretty much the biggest thing I’m going to do in my career.”