Kiawah Island and IOP consider changes to short-term rentals to prevent COVID-19 spread

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)— Changes are in place, and in the works, across the Lowcountry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kiawah Island town council and Isle of Palms city council plan to discuss short term rentals today.

Both are looking to protect residents from COVID-19.

Isle of Palms city council called an emergency meeting for 4 p.m. this afternoon.

They plan to discuss not allowing future check-ins for short term rentals, hotels, and other accommodations.

Non-essential businesses may also have to close.

City officials say they also plan to discuss other measures to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Kiawah town council’s special meeting starts at 9 a.m. this morning.

We are told they plan to talk about an emergency ordinance.

It includes a proposed moratorium for new, short-term rental reservations for arrivals before April 15th.

Kiawah Island will live-stream today’s meeting.

It is closed to the public to comply with social distancing guidelines.