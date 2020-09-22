Lab failed to report 15,000 COVID-19 test results to DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Tuesday disclosed that Augusta University Healthcare in Georgia, which processes COVID-19 tests for South Carolina, failed to report 15,000 test results to DHEC between March 18 and September 17.

On September 21, the lab reported the delayed results: 13,000 negative and 2,000 positive COVID-19 tests.

DHEC says that although the lab did not report the results to DHEC, “the lab is expected to have reported the results in a timely manner to the health care providers who submitted the specimens,” meaning the patients were informed of their results.

However, since DHEC was unaware of these tests, it was “unable to perform contact investigations for every one of these positive cases.”

Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC’s Chief Medical Officer, said that such delays are not entirely uncommon:

“Many states’ public health agencies are working through these issues. The overwhelming majority of private laboratories are quickly reporting negative and positive test results to DHEC, however, we’re aware of out-of-state labs who may not know about South Carolina’s COVID-19 reporting requirements. We are continuing our outreach to private labs that perform testing of South Carolina residents’ specimens to ensure the information is relayed to us not just by health care providers but also directly from the labs performing the tests.”

DHEC has added the 2,000 positive cases to the cumulative total, and retroactively adjusted daily reported numbers based on “the day the result was reported by the lab to the health care provider.”

According to DHEC, the agency “routinely updates historical data to have it present the most current information available at any given time. As results that are newly reported to us are entered, some counties may see increases in previous days’ numbers.”

Labs are required to submit test results to DHEC within 24 hours. If DHEC receives delayed reports from a facility frequently, “the agency has the authority to explore enforcement actions.”

Updated DHEC data is available at this link.