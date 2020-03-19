LIST: Amended grocery store hours and senior shopping times

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Stores have announced amended hours or closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to limit exposure of the virus and both allow store employees to restock shelves or those more vulnerable a safe time to shop for essential items.

You can see a full list of those amended hours and closures below:

STORE HOURS AND SENIOR HOURS

BI-LO

BI-LO stores will have a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers. The store will be open to everyone from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

HARRIS TEETER

Harris Teeter will close stores at 9:00 p.m. each night until further notice.

LOWES FOODS

Lowes Foods will open from 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

PUBLIX

Publix has designated senior hours on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. for customers age 65 and over. This includes its pharmacy.

The store will close each night at 8:00 p.m.

TARGET

Target will close each night at 9:00 p.m. and will offer dedicated shopping the first hour every Wednesday morning for vulnerable guests.

WALMART

Walmart will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. The retail giant will also have an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers age 60 and older. That will begin one house before the store opens and includes pharmacies and vision centers.

WHOLE FOODS

Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public.

Did we miss something? Email us.