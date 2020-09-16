LIST: DHEC COVID-19 testing sites in September

Coronavirus

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) on Wednesday released their updated list of Lowcountry COVID-19 testing sites through the month of September.

The events are free and “open to anyone regardless of symptoms.” Although referrals and appointments are not required, DHEC recommends pre-registering.

The list includes both permanent and mobile locations, times, and dates.

Allendale County

  • September 18th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
  • September 21st, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
  • September 25th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817
  • September 26th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Allendale County Health Department, 571 Memorial Avenue North, Allendale, SC 29817

Bamberg County

  • September 18th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, SC 29003

Berkeley County

  • September 29th, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Goose Creek Health Center, 106 Westview Drive Boulevard, Goose Creek, SC 29445

Beaufort County

  • September 19th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Beaufort County Health Department, 601 Wilmington Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
  • September 26th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Beaufort County Health Department, 601 Wilmington Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Calhoun County

  • September 17th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135
  • September 24th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Charleston County

  • September 19th, 7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., sponsored by DHEC, Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC 29418
  • September 21st, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue North, Charleston, SC 29406
  • September 22nd, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue North, Charleston, SC 29406
  • September 22nd, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Northwoods Health Clinic, 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Ste #A20, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • September 23rd, 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Royal Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue North, Charleston, SC 29406
  • September 29th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Northwoods Health Clinic, 2070 Northbrook Boulevard, Ste #A20, North Charleston, SC 29406

Colleton County

  • September 22nd, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Colleton County Health Department, 219 S Lemacks Street, Walterboro, SC 29488
  • September 29th, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Colleton County Health Department, 219 S Lemacks Street, Walterboro, SC 29488

Hampton County

  • September 17th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hampton County Health Department, 531 W Carolina Avenue, Varnville, SC 29944
  • September 21st, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hampton County Health Department, 531 W Carolina Avenue, Varnville, SC 29944
  • September 28th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Hampton County Health Department, 531 W Carolina Avenue, Varnville, SC 29944

Jasper County

  • September 21st, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Jasper County Health Department, 651 Grays Highway, Ridgeland, SC 29936

Orangeburg County

  • September 17th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115
  • September 18th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142
  • September 19th, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Santee Convention Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee, SC 29142

Additionally, DHEC has a list of partner sites offering mobile clinics at this link.

Times and locations are subject to change, and DHEC recommends checking their site to stay up to date.

