Little River distillery to sell hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River distillery says they will sell hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“As many of you know, there is a national shortage of hand sanitizer and many distilleries across the nation are taking matters into their own hands—so we’re doing the same! Keeping hands germ-free is crucial to curtailing the spread of #COVID_19,” Twelve 33 Distillery says in a Facebook post. “Our distillery has the potential to help alleviate this critical situation.”

The distillery said Thursday afternoon they were waiting for “a large shipment of 4 oz bottles” and expected “to have this available in-store within 24-48 hours.”

