Little River distillery to sell hand sanitizer amid coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River distillery says they will sell hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“As many of you know, there is a national shortage of hand sanitizer and many distilleries across the nation are taking matters into their own hands—so we’re doing the same! Keeping hands germ-free is crucial to curtailing the spread of #COVID_19,” Twelve 33 Distillery says in a Facebook post. “Our distillery has the potential to help alleviate this critical situation.”
The distillery said Thursday afternoon they were waiting for “a large shipment of 4 oz bottles” and expected “to have this available in-store within 24-48 hours.”
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Brookshire’s giving employees bonus checks in appreciation of COVID-19 efforts
- Breast cancer survivor and single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus
- All Charleston County Parks are closed to slow the spread of COVID-19
- SC plant employee lied about having coronavirus that shut down company, sheriff says
- SC has not closed beach access during coronavirus pandemic yet