Local business producing ‘Sneeze Guards’ for added protection while shopping

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You may have seen “Sneeze Guards” popping up around the cash register of businesses in the area. Some believe these clear shields might be a permanent addition to stores and restaurants in the future.





Charleston Sign and Banner has been serving the Lowcountry for over 20 years. They’ve recently shifted their production to COVID-19 related signs, floor decals, and the sneeze guards.

Their goal is to make quality products that will last businesses for as long as they need.

“Everything we do here is customized,” says owner Joe Binz. “We can build them with frames, we can hang them from the ceiling, we can do all that.”

Their most recent job was a nearly 50-foot shield for a local furniture store. Binz says that they wanted something that would seamlessly blend into the room.

“They had close to 47 feet of counter. It just sits on top, it doesn’t damage it, and when you look at it in a picture you can’t even really tell it’s there,” he says.

Charleston Sign and Banner wants to help out local businesses as they begin to re-open. They believe that having the proper signage and shields is not just important, but necessary for the community’s safety.





“They’re really inexpensive and priced better than what you can find online. That’s why we’re here, trying to help our customers,” he says.

