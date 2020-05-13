Local gyms prepping to reopen after Quarantine

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s been a few months since gyms and fitness centers were shut down from the Coronavirus Pandemic. A recent decision by Governor Henry McMaster has given close-contact services the green light to reopen on May 18th.

Daniel Woodrum is the owner of Mount Pleasant Fit Body Boot Camp. He says that the “secret sauce” behind staying motivated to workout is having someone to hold you accountable.

To make sure that clients keep up their momentum in Quarantine, they’ve been teaching online workout classes through the platform Zoom.

“Just not having that more face-to-face interaction, personal touch, has certainly been a challenge. But, we’ve also heard a lot of great things from our clients that they still feel like they’re being able to be held accountable to the best of our ability,” says Woodrum.

Despite Governor McMaster’s decision; the gym will not be opening on the 18th. Woodrum says that there are a number of boxes they need to check before they feel comfortable welcoming back clients.

“Just to see what the response is like from the community, and to make sure that we have more time to prepare our staff and our clients for the changes,” he says.

Their doors will not open until professional cleaning crews have disinfected their entire facility; including all mats and equipment. They also plan to stock up their cleaning products throughout the gym.

Class sizes are being reduced to 10 people; versus the typical 20-30. The class schedules will also be changing to allow more time between groups to disinfect the room.

In addition, a new social distancing policy will be implemented for every client.

“We’ve created 8×8 boxes,” says Woodrum. “When clients come in, they’re going to grab one or two pieces of equipment. Then, they’re going to go in their box and stay there for the entire workout.”

While he is thrilled that they will be able to see familiar faces in the next two weeks; Woodrum understands that some clients will be hesitant to workout in a group setting. They plan to work in a hybrid model; utilizing online platforms and implementing new policies to their in-person facility.

The gym will officially re-open on May 26th. For more details on their online workout challenge; click here.