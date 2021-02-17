Local healthcare professionals to join ‘COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American Community: Fact vs. Fiction’ virtual event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A panel of local and national healthcare professionals will participate in a virtual discussion called ‘COVID-19 Vaccine and the African American Community: Fact vs. Fiction.’

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell and Dr. Thaddeus Bell are among the participants of Wednesday night’s virtual event, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

News 2’s Octavia Mitchell will serve as moderator for the event.

You are encouraged to register for the workshop by visiting www.wellnessonwednesdays.com.

