Local nursing home responds after seeing 84 COVID-19 cases in the last month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- According to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), two local nursing home facilities are in the middle of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing, a senior living center in Mount Pleasant, reports 84 cases within the last month. Out of those cases; 46 are residents and 38 are staff members.

The facility released this statement:

“Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing is testing residents and staff more often and more widely than required. Therefore, it is likely that our number of cases will show higher than other facilities. As with many senior living communities in our state and country, we are experiencing COVID positive cases. As the state and country further open and citizens move back to normal routines, the number of cases is expected to continue to rise. In line with that rise in cases, there will be more cases in hospitals, nursing facilities and assisted living communities. At Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing, we are following CDC and DHEC guidelines and we are fully stocked with PPE. We are in constant review of our policies, procedures, practices and protocols and will continue to diligently strive for those we serve.” Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing

Mount Pleasant’s Mayor Will Haynie says the community has to continue following health protocols to protect employees from bringing the virus into local nursing homes.

“The workers have to function away from that protected workplace. And so everything that we can do in the rest of our community protects those workers from taking the virus in there,” says Haynie.

DHEC’s data shows that up until a month ago, Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing only reported 3 total COVID-19 cases. This means that the other 84 are a part of the most recent spike of cases.

Another facility, Johns Island Post Acute on Maybank Highway, has seen nearly 50 cases within the last month. We reached out to the facility for comment and are still waiting on a response.