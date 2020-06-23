Local, state leaders concerned by COVID-19 increase, urge wearing masks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Coronavirus numbers are on the rise not only across the state of South Carolina, but in the Lowcountry as well. Leaders from the City of Charleston say the city experienced a significant increase in new cases several days last week.

The spike came less than a week after city leaders and local health officials warned of rising numbers.

“We were in that 77 to 84 new cases per day and we’re seeing cases really go up in almost all parts of the city,” says Tracy McKee who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Charleston. On Monday, there were 209 new cases in Charleston county, 113 of which were in the city of Charleston.

And as numbers continue to rise across the area, leaders say some aren’t doing enough to protect others.

“Get over this foolishness,” says South Carolina State House of Representative Wendell Gilliard. “Far too many times we see people out in public and they’re not wearing their masks, even I’m guilty at times.”

Today, Representative Gilliard sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster urging him to require the wearing of masks in public across the state of South Carolina.

“We need our governor to step up to the plate and do the right thing,” says Representative Gilliard.

Gilliard says taking preventive steps goes beyond choosing whether or not to follow safety recommendations.

“We have to show others respect whether we believe it or not all of us should show each other you know a little bit more dignity and respect and wear your mask,” says Representative Gilliard.

And as calls from local leaders and officials to make masks required in public, Governor McMaster says the choice remains with the people.

“We’re not requiring that (masks) at this time but we have been urging from the very beginning the need for those is more apparent now,” says Governor McMaster.