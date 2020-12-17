Lowcountry doctors say ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ poses a new threat to fighting the Pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- What is ‘Vaccine Hesitancy?’ Some Lowcountry doctors say it could be the biggest hurdle to overcome in the upcoming year.

The phenomenon is commonly described as when people are fearful or against receiving the vaccine; or if they are still on the fence about the decision.

Health officials at the Medical University of South Carolina want to make sure that the public knows the facts about the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine; specifically how safe it is.

“I think it’s important to reassure our community that when you look at the number of patients that have been tested in these trials — these are really large trials that have showed great safety as well as efficacy outcomes,” says Dr. David Zaas from MUSC Health.

That said, our state’s top epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell wants to bring attention to the reason why people may be feeling this sense of hesitance towards the vaccine.

“We recognize that some people are skeptical of this vaccine. We absolutely understand why some people are hesitant. This skepticism especially resonates among African Americans and other people of color, whose history of how we were once treated horribly in previous experimental research is forever entrenched in our memories. I understand the distrust. But I also know the result of that history. All studies involving humans now require initial and ongoing review to make sure appropriate steps are in place to protect the rights and welfare of humans participating as subjects in research. I want everyone to know these processes were in place in the development of COVID-19 vaccines and the review showed they are safe and effective,” says Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell goes on to explain that the groups she mentioned that have the most skepticism are also disproportionately have the highest rates of hospitalizations and deaths.

Her goal moving forward, as well as healthcare officials in general, is to build up that trust by staying transparent and using education and leadership as a tool.

Tony Sims, a critical care nurse at Trident Medical Center, just received his COVID-19 vaccine today. He says, “I feel good. I feel great. I did my research and its important to me to make sure that I break down any barriers or stigmas associated with it.”

Dr. Danielle Scheurer, from MUSC Health, wants to remind the state to stay diligent even as more and more people receive the vaccine.

“It is not a passport of bypassing all the public health measures that we have been emphasizing. Including: social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene,” says Dr. Sheurer.

An expected 200,00 to 300,000 vaccine doses will be given out in the state of South Carolina by the end of the year.