Lowcountry physician details South African COVID-19 strain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – While there is uncertainty around the new strains of Covid-19 coming from areas like the UK and South Africa, local physicians say vaccination is key to combatting any virus.

“All that means is, there has been a change in the virus that has been found in a certain geographic location.” Kenneth Perry, Local ER Doctor

Dr.Perry says that it’s the same virus doctors have been combatting, but now they are seeing a spike of the protein that gets into the cell, how fast it sticks and grows, and where people need to be cautious.

“Even if Covid morphs just enough, the likelihood is that these vaccines will help just enough that we can still reduce the fatality rates,” says Dr.Perry.

With vaccinations available for people across the state, he hopes they are effective no matter what the strain is going to do.

“We really need to get everyone to understand that these vaccinations are going to be really healthy.” Kenneth Perry, Local ER Doctor

He says the faster people can get vaccinated, the less worry of the strains further changing because it stops the progression of the virus itself.

As for people who are already vaccinated like Dr.Perry, he says it is important to still follow Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing your masks.