Lowcountry sisters travel to Kentucky to assist hospital in need of nurses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston-native sisters Natasha and Michelle Smalls say that they do everything together; even having the same job. Recently, they were asked to lend a hand to a hospital nearly 600 miles from home.

The Smalls Sisters are both nurses in the Lowcountry. When Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville Kentucky reached out, they decided to go as a packaged deal.





“We go everywhere together, so we figured we’d sprinkle a little Charleston somewhere else, and I figured us going together my parents might breathe a little easier,” says Natasha.

Madisonville has a population of around 19,000. The sisters say that their small town charm was welcoming during this difficult time.

“It’s been a really humbling experience, everyone here has been really nice, but they’ve had some really sick patients. So, they’ve taken us in. It’s been really nice experience, even though the reason we’re here is not a good one,” they say.

The last few weeks have been filled with flying and driving back-and-forth from Kentucky and working 12-hour shifts at least 4 days a week. While mentally and physically draining, the sisters say that their strength stems directly from their support system at home.

“Mom and dad have really been a big part, helping us get through. They’re checking on us, watching our pets while we’re gone, mom sewed us some masks, she broke out her sewing machine,” they say.

Their family members, significant others, friends, and co-workers have been part of the reason why they are honored to serve as nurses during this difficult time. They’re also thankful for the countless healthcare employees that are working towards their same goal.

“All the other nurses, doctors, environmental workers, janitors, everyone who is helping keep everything clean. We appreciate it so much,” says Michelle.

The Smalls Sisters will be finishing up their last few days in Kentucky this week. They’re excited to get back home so they can serve the Lowcountry.