Mount Pleasant may consider mask requirement

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced on Tuesday that he has requested the town’s emergency coordinator compile COVID-19 data/trends in the area.

Haynie said that the information will be evaluated by Council in considering “a regulation requiring masks.” He said that the goal is for “businesses to remain open and schools to be safe.”

South Carolina has experienced increased COVID-19 case counts for a sustained period of time, according to MUSC. Charleston county specifically has been leading the state in new daily cases.