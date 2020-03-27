Mount Pleasant’s town council looks at preventing COVID-19 spread; Mayor favors stay-at-home order

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)– Mount Pleasant town officials plan to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a council meeting this afternoon.

Pitt Street Bridge and Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park are closed to help flatten the curve.

Mayor Will Haynie says he supports a stay-at-home ordinance for Mount Pleasant and believes the town should be taking stronger measures to keep residents safe and healthy.

Right now, the Town of Mount Pleasant doesn’t have a stay-at-home order like the City of Charleston does.

In a video posted to Facebook by Mayor Haynie on Thursday, he says residents are calling on town officials to do more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, he says several town council members have pushed back on a stay-at-home order.

“We know from what we read that if we flatten that curve and do more now, then we can end this sooner and get our lives back to normal. That’s what I would like to do,” Mayor Will Haynie said.

Mount Pleasant’s town council meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The meeting will be online to follow social distancing guidelines.