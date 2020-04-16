MUSC: 5 essential actions to avoid a second wave of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, MUSC released a new data analytics and projection system, the MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project, which indicates that the COVID-19 impact on SC will be less severe than initially expected. The system is constantly analyzing new data, MUSC is confident that they have the capacity to manage the expected surge.

While this prospect is encouraging and has prompted discussions about “reopening” the economy, MUSC cautions that “a second group of COVID-19 patients may emerge as a result of relaxed social distancing restrictions, which could reverse or cripple any economic progress.”

With that in mind, MUSC has identified five essential actions that must be taken “to avoid a second round of impact from COVID-19 and to move forward as a statewide community:”