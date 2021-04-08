MUSC COVID-19 tracker estimates 59% immunity in Charleston area; variants more prevalent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The MUSC COVID-19 Epidemiology Intelligence Project is monitoring the estimated level of immunity statewide and by county.

Statewide as of April 7, an estimated 61% of the population has some level of COVID-19 immunity, with 26.4% being vaccine immunity and 35% being natural immunity. This is an increase of 14 percentage points in around two weeks.

Locally, the Tri-County area has experienced increases in estimated immunity as well.

Charleston County has an estimated 59% immunity, with 33.6% being vaccine immunity and 25.1% being natural immunity.

Berkeley County has an estimated 37% immunity, with 18% being vaccine immunity and 19.5% being natural immunity.

Colleton County has an estimated 45% immunity, with 20.1% being vaccine immunity and 24.5% being natural immunity.

Dorchester County has an estimated 53% immunity, with 21.6% being vaccine immunity and 31.5% being natural immunity.

Georgetown County, has an estimated 63% immunity, with 34.4% being vaccine immunity and 28.6% being natural immunity.

Williamsburg County has an estimated 63% immunity, with 27.6% being vaccine immunity and 35.8% being natural immunity.

In the same two weeks, SC has seen the number of COVID-19 variant cases rise as well. As of April 7, there were 75 reported cases of the South African variant compared to 53 on March 25.

The number of UK variant cases has nearly quadrupled, with 118 cases reported as of April 7, compared to 37 on May 25.