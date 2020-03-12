MUSC Health offering free virtual COVID-19 screenings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- MUSC Health is offering free virtual health screenings on their website for individuals with symptoms of the Coronavirus. They hope that the telemedicine platform will prevent spreading of the virus through their facilities.

MUSC Health Virtual Care is open 24/7 and staffed by doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. The system is designed to give the same medical care and advice that one might receive in-person.

Especially in something like this, it’s an amazing public health tool,” says Dr. Edward O’Bryan,” It helps you to receive care from the comfort of your home without exposing everybody else to any other illnesses.”

To sign up for an appointment, visit their website and sign up for a new account. After signing up, you’ll have to click “create a new appointment.” From there, you’ll be asked to describe your symptoms.

If a doctor or PA believes that a patient might have the COVID-19 virus, they’ll take steps to ensure that they receive any medical attention they need. However, Dr. O’Bryan says that the chances of a patient having Coronavirus are slim; flu is much more common at this time.

MUSC’s online services are typically available for free for MUSC employees and South Carolina state employees who elect PEBA for health insurance. However, South Carolina residents can use the code “COVID19” for a free Coronovirus screening.

