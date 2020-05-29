MUSC investigating T-cell COVID-19 therapy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Researchers at the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC are developing a clinical trial to investigate the potential of programming T-cells to fight COVID-19.

According to MUSC, T-cells are “a type of immune cell with a key role in protecting a person from viruses and bacteria” that “can help [a] body kill the virus while [the] immune system recovers.” Early studies in China indicate that COVID-19 infections reduce T-cell numbers, and “patient recovery corresponds with T cell numbers returning to normal levels.” Additionally, researchers found that a high “viral load” can make the T-cells too weak to fight the virus.

To accelerate the recovery, the team at MUSC is working to “reprogram” T-cells to fight COVID-19. Reprogramming is almost like a type of conditioning for the cells, “improving the cells’ metabolic abilities so they do not get exhausted when they face the virus in a patient.” The goal is for the T-cells to “reduce the viral load by removing enough virus particles…to allow the patient’s own immune system to recover.”

The trial will have two parts: reprogramming the cells and assessing safety.

Part one will include “collection and growth of the T-cells that recognize the virus.” The cells will be taken from recovered COVID-19 patients, validated, and frozen for later use.

Part two is a multi-phased trial to assess safety. A high concentration of the frozen T-cells will be injected into around three or four patients currently sick with COVID-19. Then, the patients will be monitored and the effectiveness of the treatment will be assessed.

This process differs from traditional T-cell therapies, as those involve injecting cancer patients with their own T-cells, so that they are accepted by the body. In COVID-19 patients, the immune system is so weak that although the T-cells will be foreign, “it is unlikely that a COVID-19 patient’s body would react negatively.”

The team pointed out that even if a COVID-19 vaccine is discovered, this research is critical, as “individuals with poor immune systems do not benefit” from vaccines. Therefore, they say an “alternative cellular therapy approach” is necessary.