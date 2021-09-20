MUSC: Nearly half of COVID-19 patients are in intensive care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Monday reported that nearly half of all COVID-19 patients in their Charleston hospital are in intensive care, a proportion reflected in the pediatric patients as well.

According to the weekly update, there are 108 COVID-19 patients receiving care at MUSC Charleston as of September 20.

Of that 108, 51 are in the intensive care unit — 47.2% of the total COVID-19 population. Of those in the ICU, 38 — or nearly 75% — are ventilated.

There are currently 10 pediatric COVID-19 patients at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s hospital. Five are in intensive care. Four children are ventilated, representing 80% of pediatric intensive care COVID-19 cases.

MUSC says that about 75% of COVID-19 patients were not vaccinated when they were initially hospitalized.

The MUSC COVID-19 Intensive Care unit was recently reopened in the University Hospital amid a rise in COVID-19 cases community wide. MUSC says that should additional units be needed, the university has the capacity to activate them. MUSC anticipates having adequate staffing, supplies, and capacity to respond to the current trajectory of the virus.