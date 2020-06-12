MUSC officials concerned about COVID-19 growth rate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Over the past week, SC has seen the two highest single-day COVID-19 case counts since the beginning of the pandemic, despite the official ‘peak’ happening in April. As a result, many health officials- from state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell, to local doctors at MUSC- are urging the public not to underestimate the virus.

The MUSC Epidemiology Intelligence Project estimates that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties is higher now than it was during the April peak. Since March 20, the estimated number of active cases within the tri-county area had never surpassed 400, until this week; the current estimated number of active-cases in the tri-county area is upwards of 416.

MUSC goes on to cite another concerning statistic: an increase in the seven-day average growth rate of day-to-day confirmed infections, which has risen to about 3.6%. The growth rate describes “how quickly the number of COVID-19 infections is increasing.”

Officials caution that 3.6% “may sound low, but it’s actually up substantially from the 0.6% growth rate of just a few weeks ago” and is double the 1.8% rate of the week prior. Director of MUSC’s Center for Global Health, Dr. Michael Sweat, went on to say “if you get growth rates up above 5%, you start having an explosive epidemic happening very rapidly.”

There has been a sustained upward trajectory of the trend line for the number of daily cases over the past two weeks.

Dr. Sweat said that with things opening up and following a very active Memorial Day weekend, “we’re at an important juncture.” He continued, saying “with more opening up, more people getting out, going back to work, restaurants opening with limitations, we were likely to see an increase.”

When asked about the recent protests, Dr. Sweat said that the large gatherings could certainly add to an increase in cases, however he said that the events being outside may help mitigate the impact. Additionally, protesters “seem to be aware of the risk.” MUSC notes that after a weekend of protests, “people seeking COVID-19 testing through MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care was up 200%.”

Dr. Sweat said that while it is never good to see the numbers go up, the currently situation is still manageable. He cited the relatively low number of active infections in the Charleston area (416), compared to the number of people who live in the area (775,831).

His worry is that the increases move quickly and “take several weeks to detect.” His suggestion is to proceed with caution:

“If it blows up, you really won’t know it for a week or two. So I think it’s smart to be a little cautious. I don’t think you can shut your life down completely.”