MUSC: Omicron surge has peaked in Charleston, but cases remain high

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts at MUSC say data indicates the Omicron surge has peaked and begun to decline in Charleston, but case counts and hospitalizations remain high.

According to MUSC, Charleston peaked on January 15 with 416 cases per day per 100,000 people. Since then, the case rate has steadily fallen.

Via MUSC

Dr. Michael Sweat, leader of MUSC’s COVID-19 tracking team, said that the “curve looks like the Empire State Building,” referring to the sharp uptick and subsequent decrease in cases that resulted from the Omicron variant.

However, Dr. Sweat noted that he “just can’t stress enough how high the rate still is.” He continued, saying “that’s a big number of people still getting infected every day.” Dr. Sweat urges people to continue taking precautions.

Another concerning metric, according to Dr. Sweat, is the hospitalization rate. While he expected increases in hospitalizations along with the surge, the burden on hospitals could still push them to their limits.

One way to keep hospitalizations down is getting boosted. Dr. Sweat says that “the impact of boosting is profound.”