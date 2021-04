Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 22, 2020.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) will continue their rapid testing this week for only two days.

Testing will continue with MUSC at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday and Friday in the daily parking garage at the airport.

The clinic will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the afternoon.

Parking in the garage will be validated, so that you will not have to pay for parking while getting testing done in the garage.