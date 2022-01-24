MUSC resumes weekly COVID-19 reports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC on Monday released the first COVID-19 update since the onset of the Omicron surge in South Carolina.

As of January 24, MUSC reported 161 COVID-19 patients. 36 of those patients were in intensive care and 23 were on ventilators.

11 pediatric patients were reportedly receiving treatment at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital, two of whom were on ventilators.

MUSC says that 63% of the adult patients were unvaccinated upon admission.

COVID-19 care units have been opened to assist with the high volume of patients, and additional units could be activated if needed.

The last COVID-19 report from MUSC came out on December 13, just before cases began to skyrocket. At the time, MUSC reported 23 COVID-19 patients with seven in intensive care and four on ventilators.