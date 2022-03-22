CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Medical University of South Carolina announced Monday that is returning to normal, pre-COVID operations.

The hospital has eliminated visitor restrictions, returning to the pre-pandemic policy in which family and visitors are allowed in all patient care areas, including 24/7 in inpatient areas.

In addition, pre-procedure testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required and symptom screening at hospital entrances will stop.

The latest change comes amid a decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, specifically omicron cases. On March 15, SCDHEC reported 986 new cases and a 3.8% percent positivity rate.

As of March 11, MUSC assessed the Charleston area COVID impact as minimal citing a 48% decrease in cases.

Masks are still required for clinical settings and MUSC continues to encourage self-screening.