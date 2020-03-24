MUSC students may continue simulations and clinical rotations, if possible

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday evening, the Medical University of South Carolina sent out a letter to students and faculty discussing the status of education at MUSC in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to MUSC, all “didactic activities” will be conducted online for the remainder of the Spring semester, in accordance with Governor McMaster’s order.

Simulation activities conducted with small groups of students practicing social distancing are not prohibited. MUSC says that each college/program will determine whether these activities are appropriate for students.

Additionally, clinical rotations are not restricted to online learning. MUSC says that they have the legal authority to proceed, but will only do so “if resources are available and circumstances are appropriate to proceed while minimizing risk to students.”

In regards to clinical rotations, each college/program will determine the appropriateness of proceeding with clinical rotations. MUSC notes that “risks and mitigating factors are very different” throughout the programs. For example, pharmacy students may be able to conduct clinical rotations with much less risk than dental students.

MUSC will be sending an email to students set to graduate at the end of the semester to collect opinions on commencement. A decision on how to move forward with commencement will be made April 2, according to MUSC.