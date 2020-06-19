MUSC: Three key COVID-19 indicators hit ‘red zone’ in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, June 18, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the highest single-day COVID-19 case count to date, with 987 new cases in SC.

Even before the announcement, officials at MUSC observed alarming trends in three key areas of virus progression: growth rate of the infection, trajectory over a two-week time period, and case count relative to the population.

Growth Rate:

MUSC

As of this week, the seven-day average growth rate of infections has reached 5.3%. Last week’s average growth rate clocked in at 3.6%, keeping it in the “yellow zone.” Once the rate surpassed 5%, it entered the “red zone.”

MUSC describes the change in this metric as “a rapid growth…over a limited timeframe.” Officials are concerned because “if the current growth rate of 5.3% were to be sustained, the region would have over 10 times the number of current active infections in six weeks,” which “could put considerable pressure on the ability to maintain adequate contact tracing due to the volume of cases.”

Two-week trajectory:

MUSC

The trajectory in the daily number of cases over a two-week time period has been positive for the past two reporting periods. MUSC says that although this category was already in the red zone, it is still troubling.

The above graph shows that since late May, there has been an upward slope in the trend line (qualifying for small numbers).

Case count relative to population:

MUSC

The case count per population refers to the number of reported cases per week per 10,000 people. This metric is significant in that it determines whether the caseload is “manageable with regard to medical care and capacity for effective contact tracing.”

MUSC cautioned that the recent increase in COVID-19 cases per population size in the tri-county area is “a significant value” and “is expected to increase significantly the burden on the health system in the area.”

Hospital Resources:

Renderings provided by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimate an increase in hospital resource use until at least October if current conditions persist.

Consequently, MUSC noted that “the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has increased substantially over the past several weeks at the Charleston MUSC University Hospital.”

MUSC was averaging a relatively steady five to six COVID-19 patients per week for a prolonged period of time. Last week, the average increased to 11 patients. This week, it doubled to 22 patients. The doubling of the average in hospitalizations over one week “suggests that the increases in reported confirmed cases is not solely driven by increases in community testing, but rather there are true increases in infection occurring.”

Moving Forward:

Dr. Michael Sweat, who is leading the MUSC Epidemiology Intelligence Project, says that concerted measures may still be effective at curbing the spread and preventing an outbreak of the virus that overwhelms the healthcare system:

“We have thousands of active cases in our state right now. If we backtrack on our distancing and mask wearing, it amplifies the potential for a blowout…. [But] it’s not too late to act. We’re not in a disaster. I don’t want people to overreact. But it is a signal for us to really get in line and start doing the mask thing.”

Categories that remain in the “green zone” include the availability of diagnostic testing, speed of diagnosting testing, hospital patient care, and identified superspreader events or cluster outbreaks.

Social distancing remains in the yellow category, and there is not enough information to evaluate our infection and contact tracing abilities.