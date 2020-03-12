NasonCare offering N95 masks to healthcare workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three major hospital systems in the Lowcountry have reported shortages of N95 respirators, according to NasonCare.

N95 respirators are professionally fitted masks that keep out 95% of infectious disease carrying pathogens.

Hospital staff entering rooms with infected patients are required to wear the masks, but the shortage has left hospitals with an inadequate supply “to protect all healthcare professionals who may be responsible for caring for patients who have potentially contracted Coronavirus.”

NasonCare has a supply of 300 N95 respirators that they are offering to healthcare workers for free. NasonCare is also licensed to fit the masks.

Healthcare workers with proper identification can visit NasonCare, located at 2233 Northwoods Blvd, every day between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to be fitted for and receive a mask.

