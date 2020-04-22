National Volunteer Week: Blanche Sullivan, volunteer hero for the American Red Cross

As we continue to celebrate #NationalVolunteerWeek, we want you to meet Blanche Sullivan. She is a volunteer that has been working at blood drives and donation centers to help screen donors. During #COVID19, the work is so important.



CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In December of 2019, Blanche Sullivan’s life was turned up-side-down. Only a few months later, she’s become one of the American Red Cross’s most dedicated volunteers in the Lowcountry.

“I was laid off from my job,” says Sullivan. “I couldn’t just sit around, I felt like there’s gotta be a need. What can I do to make a difference? What can I do to give back?”

Sullivan has been volunteering at blood drives almost every single day. She screens donors by taking their temperature and asking the necessary questions to ensure that they can safely donate blood.

“We have this COVID-19 scenario taking place. The need for blood doesn’t just go away. There are still people who are battling cancer, people who need surgeries,” says Sullivan.

Sullivan knows how important it is to donate blood because she is a brain tumor survivor. She now has an incredibly positive outlook on life and wants to help anyone she can.





She told this story of a recent encounter with a nervous first-time donor:

The Red Cross is in need of blood donations more than ever before.