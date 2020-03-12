NCAA cancels March Madness, all winter and spring championships

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WCBD) – The NCAA announced on Thursday that it will cancel the remaining winter and spring championships.

According to a statement from the NCAA, the “Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships” are canceled.

Officials said that they made the decision in an effort to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, noting that they want to “ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic.”

The decision to cancel and not postpone was due to “the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”