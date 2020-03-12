NFL teams curtailing or stopping scouting operations

(AP) – NFL teams are curtailing or completely stopping scouting operations as a safeguard against the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Washington Redskins, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets have ordered their scouts and assistant coaches to return home.

Other teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns have cut back on scouting in what is usually a busy time for evaluating college players.

The NFL draft is schedule for April 23-25 in Las Vegas. The league canceled its main owners meeting scheduled for later this month in Palm Beach, Florida.