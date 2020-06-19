Nick Watney withdraws from RBC Heritage tournament after testing positive for COVID-19

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA – APRIL 21: A general view of the 18th hole during the final round of the 2019 RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 21, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, the PGA Tour announced that Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage tournament prior to the second round, following a positive COVID-19 test.

Officials said that Watney did not travel on the chartered flight to the tournament. Watney was among the 369 players, caddies, and essential personnel tested prior to the start of the tournament; all results were negative.

On Friday, Watney was retested after he began feeling symptomatic. The second test came back positive.

The PGA has “begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts, including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick.” They have not indicated whether any other personnel have subsequently tested positive.

Officials stated that Watney “will have the PGA TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines.”