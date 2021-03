CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Office Depot on Friday announced that customers can bring in their completed COVID-19 Vaccination Record cards for lamination, free of charge.

Laminating the cards helps improve durability and protect the cards from damage. Preserving the cards is important incase proof of vaccination is required for future activities.

Interested customers can bring cards in to Office Depot or OfficeMax locations and present coupon code 52516714 to receive the promotion.