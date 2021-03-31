Officials weigh-in on Pfizer’s self-published data for children aged 12 to 15 who received a COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolinians ages 16 and up are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer released promising preliminary results on Wednesday of a vaccine study on 12 to 15-year-olds.

That study has a 100% efficacy rate for that age group but the data has not been peer-reviewed yet or scientifically published. Nonetheless, this a sign of hope for some parents who want their children vaccinated.

For Tanya Gallo, a Daniel island mom and nurse, it’s about the bigger picture and she would get my 16-year-old vaccinated without having to think twice about it. Gallo said, “for the circumstances, we’ve been under for the pandemic and the outcome for some of the people who have had it, I wouldn’t hesitate, I got the shot myself last week.”

Despite the raw data been unreleased, those at Roper St. Francis said it’s more than promising. Dr. Robert Oliverio, the Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Care and Population Health with Roper St. Francis said, “based on Pfizer reports you know it’s 100% efficacious for the two-shot regime for Pfizer just like adults get. So 2 shots and 100% against symptoms of COVID.”

Even more, Dr. Oliverio said he hopes once the raw data is seen by the FDA, that a recommendation will soon follow to begin vaccination on those 12 to 15-years-old. As the age group can still get covid and transmit the virus to others. He said ultimately, “you’re talking about the availability of a vaccine that may be just in time for school year 21’ 22’ which is going to be fantastic.”

Meanwhile, DHEC said they do not plan to make any changes to their age eligibility at this time, but do they plan to keep a close eye and are certainly hoping for a positive outcome.

As for Gallo’s advice to other parents, she said that parents need to do their own research. Maybe not on this particular vaccine, but on clinical trials to see what it really takes to get a drug approved.

Once the Pfizer data is released in raw and is peer-reviewed, you can Count on Us to update you both live on-air and online.