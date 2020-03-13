One new case of COVID-19 in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in South Carolina on Friday.

The case is a woman in Camden who had direct contact with another known case.

She is currently isolated in her home.

This brings the total number of cases in SC to 13: six positive and seven presumptive positive.

Presumptive positive means that the individuals tested positive, but DHEC is waiting for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to confirm the results.