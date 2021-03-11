One year later: COVID-19 impacts on Lowcountry Businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – March 11th marks the day that many business owners in the country will never forget, as it was the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. While it may have been 365 days ago, many Lowcountry business owners said they remember the shutdown as if it was just last week.

Although the restaurants along King Street said they prefer to look forward, for just today, they are taking a look back.

For Ken Schneider with Uncork Charleston, he said he knew after being shut down by the state’s guidance that this pandemic was not going to be a short-lived occurrence. After reopening in May, their business was then hit again. But this time, it was due to the unrest on May 30th.

Schneider said, it was ultimately his son, who was in the restaurant covered with glass shards during the unrest, that convinced him to stay open. He said, “you know we’ve been kicked twice, you’ve gone through so much, stick it out.”

While Schneider said there is no doubt that there have been days that he’s second-guessed his decision, overall he’s happy they stuck it out.

Similar to the essence of a rebuild, Keith Benjamin, the owner of Uptown Social, said they used their time in the shutdown to rework their core principles and their food menu. Benjamin said, “it was 6 weeks of reflection and reinvention.”

And while the pandemic has taught them the value of patience, their employees, merchandise, and a Fatsos Burger, it also taught them that they can lean on their neighbors. According to Benjamin, “COVID has really presented so many challenges and it really kind of forced us all to bond in a way that competitors don’t necessarily do.”

While the Uptown Social group came to the Holy City over 3 years ago, it took the pandemic to be completely enveloped into the Charleston community.

But it’s not just the relationship between the neighboring businesses that have flourished in the past few months. Businesses are finally starting to see foot traffic along King Street come back—a sight—that’s been long missed.

According to Schneider, in the month of March and April when they were closed, Uncork Charleson was doing only $1,000 in business and ran a burn rate of close to $16,000 a month. So, when he looks back from then to where they are now, he hopes that the last 3 weekends that showed pre-COVID business numbers are an indication of the future.

Both Uptown Social and Uncork Charleston said the next step is to keep their customers who have come back to their businesses engaged and to continue to keep their employees safe.