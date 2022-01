ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Monday announced that the Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices will temporarily close to the public as employees deal with COVID-19 infections.

OCSO said that all field service deputies will remain on patrol.

Anyone that needs to make a report can call 803-531-4647 and ask to speak to a desk sergeant.

The 911 dispatch center will remain active, and anyone with an emergency should still call 911.