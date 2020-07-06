Parents concern for summer slide in children’s education; pandemic amplifying fears

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Parents typically worry about their children suffering a loss of learning, known as the “Summer Slide,” when the spring semester ends. Now, the pandemic is amplifying a lot of those fears.

Educators and child development experts are offering parents advice, like getting your child to think beyond today.

“We try to keep kids focused on the future, future orientation. We want them to think about what would you like to do with your friends as soon we don’t have to stay home,” said Denise Daniels, a child development expert.

Experts along with Scholastic and Yale Child Study Center, published a 16-page downloadable workbook.

The goal is to help kids cope during the pandemic.

The workbook comes in different languages and is urged to be used for parents who need that extra help to show their children that things will get better during this tough time.