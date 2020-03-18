Patrons comment on Charleston Restaurants and Bars requirement to close to prevent COVID-19 spread.

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – This afternoon, an announcement from Governor McMaster required local establishments to suspend their dine-in services.



At this time, take away and delivery services are encouraged by restaurants.



According to some patrons, there are some establishments that don’t have the ability to provide takeaway.



They say they believe this will hurt industry workers.

“We found a great pizza place we went to and our waiter told us as of tomorrow she will be out of a job because here the restaurant cannot do take out. They will have to close down. She’s anticipating being out of a job for 10-12 weeks,” says Natalie Garcia, a patron.