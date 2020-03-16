President Trump issues new recommendations, including limiting gatherings to less than 10 people

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 12: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists while hosting Prime Minister of Ireland Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House March 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Taoiseach Varadkar is in Washington for the annual celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and to participate in the traditional Shamrock Bowl presentation. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – President Trump issued new recommendations on Monday afternoon: schooling from home, avoiding unnecessary travel, avoiding eating and drinking in bars and restaurants, and avoiding groups of more than 10 people,

It was further specified that gatherings should be limited to under 10 people, not just in bars or restaurants, but in homes as well.

Officials also said that if you are sick stay home. If someone in your house is sick, the entire household should quarantine.

President Trump said that “with several weeks of focused action we can turn the corner quickly.”

When asked if the government was considering more aggressive containment efforts, such as a national lock-down or curfew, President Trump said “at this moment no” but they may look at certain hot spots.