Quaran-tunes: How local bands are adjusting to life during quarantine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With quarantine restricting social gatherings, local bands have faced a new challenge. Through cancelled concerts and tours, some artists may find this time as a way to recharge.

Justin Osborne is the lead singer of Susto; a band described as “millennial folk.”

His fast-paced life has been forced to slow down in the last few weeks. He says that the experience has been surprisingly positive.







“I mean the reason I do music is because it’s fun and exciting and I love to travel and I love new things. But even that, you kinda get into the grind of it. So. it’s been really cool to kinda reinvent myself in a way,” says Osborne.

With no stage, concerts or performances, he had to figure out a creative way to connect with fans. He started a “Quarantine Series” with livestream concerts on a platform called StageIt.

Fans pay what they can and can enter the concert. Osborne says that the response has been incredible for the first few shows.

“Everyone is looking for something to look forward to, and especially people who love live music, and now find themselves with that time free and not being able to scratch that itch, people have seen it as sort of a light in their week,” he says.

Not only have his concerts brought joy and positivity to his fans, but he’s enjoyed being able to interact with them on a more personal level. Instead of the typical applause and cheers you’d hear in person; they can write comments during the livestreams.

“We’re all in isolation, so you don’t really know what everyone else is going through. But, it’s nice to hear from the fans how much these livestream shows have meant to them,” he explained.

While these changes have been challenging, Osborne says they’ve been incredibly rewarding. Especially because he gets to spend time with his 10-month-old daughter.

“I have this little nylon string guitar that she loves to dance when I play it, so when my wife is teaching in the morning, I’ve honestly just been writing with her. When she has a good reaction to something, I figure, maybe that’s good. It’s definitely a new approach to writing, but it’s been fun,” he says.

His future plans include livestream concerts, spending time with family, and making new music. To stay updated on Susto, click here.