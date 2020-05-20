Quarantine Cleaning: The impact of COVID-19 on Palmetto Goodwill

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With more time spent at home, you may have been participating in spring cleaning. Palmetto Goodwill says that they’ve seen an influx of donations over the last few months.

They are extremely thankful to see their retail stores well-stocked. Considering the recent spike in unemployment, these donations can be put to good use.

“It’s a win-win situation, you’re giving new life to those items and helping people in your community that you may or may not know of,” says Megan Fink, VP of Communications and Marketing.





Ninety cents of every dollar that Palmetto Goodwill receives goes to their job connection services. Through a number of programs and educational resources, they are able to directly help South Carolinians.

“We’re still running full speed ahead with our employment services. A month ago we went virtual, so people could contact us from the comfort of their own home,” says Rink.

Six of their Career Opportunity Centers have been reopened. These locations provide assistance for finding a job, applying for unemployment, resume coaching, business resources and more.

Over the last few months retail stores have been closed, however, their touch-free donation drop-off has been open. Fink says that the influx of donations has been a blessing during this difficult time.

“I do need to thank our donors, because good has come. We have received a number of wonderful items that have gone out. Our stores are therefore full, and a number of new items are going out on a daily basis,” says Fink.

Nearly all of their retail stores are back in business with a number of changes. In addition to regulating the amount of customers in the store, cleaning regularly, floor tape and sneeze guards; donations go through an entire process before they are put out.





Every donated item is quarantined for 72 hours and disinfected before hitting the floor.

“We take the health of our customers, our employees and our donors very seriously and appreciate our customers who are willing to wait in line for their turn to come in,” says Rink.

Online job resources are operating as usual: click here for more information. For a full list of store openings and hours of operation, click here.