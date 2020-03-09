Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center taking preventative steps against Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Ralph H. Johnson V.A. Medical Center is among the facilities taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The center announced on Monday that while it has not received any patients who have tested positive for the virus, they are implementing “special precautions to inhibit any spread of this virus.”

Public entrance is now limited to the front entrance and the west entrance, near the emergency room. Upon arrival, visitors and patients will be asked a series of questions:

Do you have a fever? Do you have worsening cough or flu-like symptoms? Have you traveled to China, Japan, Italy, Iran, or South Korean in the last 14 days? Have you been in close contact with someone, including health care workers, confirmed to have the coronavirus disease?

The VAMC’s Outpatient Clinics in Goose Creek, North Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Beaufort, and Savannah and Hinesville, G.A. will also be screening at main entrances.

Veterans experiencing flu-like symptoms are advised to call the VAMC Telephone Advice Line at (843) 789-6500 or 1-888-878-6884 before visiting.