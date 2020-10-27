Rep. Gilliard urges Governor McMaster to call emergency legislative session on COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard (Charleston County) on Tuesday sent a letter to Governor Henry McMaster requesting an emergency legislative session to assess the state’s COVID-19 response.

As cold weather approaches and experts anticipate a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gilliard argues that South Carolina is not immune.

With that in mind, he believes “it is imperative” that governing officials meet “to discuss ideas diligently with a common goal of reducing the numbers of positive cases.”

Gilliard pleas with McMaster to “call an emergency legislative session so that members and staff can reevaluate our position and strategize in an effort to move forward for the health protection of all South Carolinians.”