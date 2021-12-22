Rep. James Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn shares a laugh at the University of South Carolina Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. The congressman formally announced the donation of his congressional papers Monday to the university to help establish a new research and education center on civil rights. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Clyburn said that he is currently asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine until further notice.

Although he is fully vaccinated and received a booster in September, Clyburn (81) acknowledged that with the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, “America is in a new phase of this pandemic.”

Clyburn said that he learned of his infection through precautionary at-home testing.

Prior to attending commencement at SC State with President Joe Biden on Friday, Clyburn tested negative. He took another at-home test on Sunday in preparation for his granddaughter’s wedding, which was set to take place Wednesday.

The test was inconclusive, so he quarantined and took a PCR test. He remained in quarantine for 56 hours awaiting the test results, which came back positive.

“It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter’s wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across this country due to the proliferation of this virus,” Clyburn said.

He went on to say that “no one is immune” and encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted if they have not already done so.

