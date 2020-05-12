Restaurant owners excited to let customers back inside

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –On Monday, restaurants across the state and the Lowcountry were allowed to take a big step forward and offer limited inside dining.

It has been nearly two months since any of the restaurants in downtown Charleston were able to let customers eat inside. Now, many are open for business, but a little bit differently.

Owner of Tommy Condon’s in downtown Charleston, Allan Vandall, says his regular customers have been eager to come back. Owners are excited to welcome guests back inside, and adjustments have been made to keep everyone safe.

“The biggest changes are no ketchups on the table so we do single serve, and the cleaning schedule is a little more intense than normal, anything touched by human hands we hit with antiseptic spray.” Allan Vandall, Tommy Condon’s

Vandall has also spaced out tables, hung informational posters along the walls, and is following a 50% occupancy cap. He says he is doing everything according to recommendations by federal and state officials:

“In order to be competitive, you are going to have to follow all these guidelines, or you are going to lose all of your customers.” Governor Henry McMaster

Restaurant goers say a once familiar activity feels different now:

“It is only a little bit back to normal, it is going to be a very long time before we are actually really back to normal.” Jayson Rose, Charleston Tour Guide

But even so, they say nothing beats being out on the town.

“Just the fact that I am able to get out of the house is a blessing in itself, and get a beer from someone that is not myself out of the refrigerator, it is a really good feeling.” Jayson Rose, Charleston Tour Guide

While lots of restaurants chose to reopen their dining rooms on Monday, others are holding off a few more days and making sure they take every precaution.

