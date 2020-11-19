Roper St. Francis doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine, distribution and case studies

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine continues on what’s being called the deadliest day for the virus in six months.

The are currently four vaccines that are being considered, but may operate differently. Among them, Pfizer who says their vaccine is 95% effective as they push hard toward federal approval.

Dr. Valerie Scott specializes in family medicine at Roper St. Francis Hospital and explained how the distribution process may work, concerns over the effectiveness, and the case study process.